WSU to identify students affected by Harvey

By Published:
Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The two men were evacuating their home that had become flooded when they encountered Worthington's car floating off the road. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local efforts to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey continue as now, WSU groups are organizing around providing aid for those affected by Harvey. As the initial shock of Harvey starts to die down, WSU”s Care Team is taking a closer look into their own back yard, to assist students on campus that may have ties to Houston. KSN visited the campus Tuesday to speak with students and staff about the climate on campus after Harvey.

“There are students on campus that are from Texas we just haven’t heard from them yet,” explained WSU’s student affairs vice president, Maureen Dasey-Morales.  Its possible that students don’t feel comfortable reaching out yet or are still caught up in the moment; trying to tend  to family and friends.”

Morales says the first step is identifying which students have these ties to Houston and then accessing what their needs are.

“A big issue that serves as a red flag is attendance,” said Morales. Students will just stop going to class and while we want them to be responsible, we also want to hep navigate their needs.”

The Care Team originated in 2008 after the Virginia Tech massacre. This WSU group was originally designed as a threat assessment team but quickly realized WSU didn’t have those types of issues.

“We found that in preventing any type of larger scale problem, outreach is a major factor,” said Morales.

Over the years Care grew into a one-stop-shop to assist students in overcoming large scale barriers, like Hurricane Harvey.

“My first thoughts were obviously concern for everyone involved and then my next immediate thought was, we probably have students worried about their family members or their homes or friends and how is this impacting them and what can we do to mediate that,” said Morales.

The outreach team is comprised of WSU staff members from multiple departments but with one common goal.

“This is really about helping students get connected on campus and feel like they have that extra support,” said Morales. ” A large portion of that is helping students reduce any barriers that are getting in the way of school.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s