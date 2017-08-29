Wichita school board votes to approve budget

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita school board unanimously voted to approved the nearly $682 million budget Monday. It is about a $20 million increase from last year.

The biggest chunk of money goes to instruction, followed by student support.

Board member Betty Arnold told KSN she is excited about one particular aspect of the budget.

“We have a little bit of money where we can offer our staff some kind of compensation. So many of our people have stayed with us, even though there was very little that we could do, and even though it’s not a lot of money, that we have. I would love to be able to do like the governor when he awarded 10 percent to the officers. It would be great if we could give them that, but of course, we can’t.”

The budget allows for additional state aid once the Kansas Supreme Court decides if the new funding formula is constitutional.

