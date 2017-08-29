Wichita animal rescue group heading to Texas to assist in animal aid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, and so have thousands of animals.

Beauties and Beasts animal rescue is planning on leaving for Texas Friday morning to head to the Houston area to rescue dogs.

“This will be a multi-step deal because we will go down and we’ll do our first load which will be dogs that were already in shelters that don’t have owners,” explained Randi Carter, Beauties and Beasts. “Get them out of the way so people can get their Hurricane Harvey dogs into the shelter and give them time to actually get down there and find them.”

Carter said she plans to take another trip at a later date to pick up dogs that were not picked up by their owners.

