Sedgwick County inmate dies while in custody in Meade County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said a 30-year-old inmate died while in custody in the Meade County Jail. It happened Monday around 7:20 p.m.

In a release, the department said preliminary reports indicate the inmate died following a fight with another inmate. Paramedics performed lifesaving measures. However, the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office notified the KBI, who is handling the investigation.

The inmate, from Wichita, was being held on misdemeanor charges and had been in custody for almost a month. His family has been notified and his identity is being withheld at their request.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office currently has 43 inmates housed in the Meade County Jail.

