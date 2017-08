WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Rockets had a tough finish to 2016, losing their final four regular season games. But with several key starters returning in 2017, the Rockets have a good chance of making a postseason run.

The key for Rose Hill is staying healthy, something they had trouble doing last season. The Rockets begin their season Friday at home against Collegiate, and they’ll have revenge on their minds after the Spartans beat them 41-6 last season.