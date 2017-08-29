Police Chase Ends With Officer Involved Shooting

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect is dead after a late night police pursuit extended over two counties and ended with an officer involved shooting.

Newton police responded to a car burglary just before 10:40 p.m.

Police identified the suspect car and a chase began. The suspects led police onto I-135 north. The chase lasted about twenty minutes and ended just north of Moundridge on I-135 in McPherson county.

Moundridge officers successfully deployed spike strips on the suspects vehicle which ultimately brought the car to a stop in the median of I-135.

Once the car stopped both male suspects exited and police tried to take them into custody. The driver began to fight with officers. Law enforcement tried to subdue the suspect with non-lethal force including bean bag rounds, a taser, and even a canine unite. The canine officer ended up wrestling with the suspect and that’s when the suspect went for the officers gun. A senior deputy with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office then shot the suspect. He was taken to the Mercy Hospital in Moundridge to be treated but later died from his injuries.

Multiple law enforcement departments were involved including the Newton Police Department, Moundridge Police Department, and the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers tell us that both suspects were male and in there twenties.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will take over this investigation as an officer was involved with the shooting.