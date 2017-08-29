Bad habits: FBI seeks nuns with guns

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.