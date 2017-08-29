Officer Brian Arterburn attends Colorado Rockies game sporting WSU hat

By Published:
(Courtesy: Facebook)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to improve.

Last night, Brian was able to attend the Colorado Rockies game sporting his WSU hat. It is only his second outing since February when he was critically injured after an SUV ran over him. He remains at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver.

Arterburn continues to work on his recovery and hopes to return home soon.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s