Officer Brian Arterburn attends Colorado Rockies game sporting WSU hat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to improve.

Last night, Brian was able to attend the Colorado Rockies game sporting his WSU hat. It is only his second outing since February when he was critically injured after an SUV ran over him. He remains at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver.

Arterburn continues to work on his recovery and hopes to return home soon.

