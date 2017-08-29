Kansas State football getting excited for 2017 season

Kansas State Athletics Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s season opener against Central Arkansas.

K-State, which opens the season ranked No. 19 in the Preseason Amway Coaches’ Poll and No. 20 by the Associated Press, kicks off the 2017 season against the Bears with a 6:10 p.m., contest on Saturday, a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and also available via the WatchESPN app. All contiguous seats for the season opener are sold out, but standing-room only tickets are available through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum. Fans looking for additional reserved tickets for Saturday’s game can do so though Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

