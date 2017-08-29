Former WFD fire chief passes away at 81

Larry Garcia (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lawrence “Larry” D. Garcia passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 81. Garcia served as the Wichita Fire Department fire chief from 1989-2007.

Garcia was born on January 12, 1936. He served in the United States Marine Corps for three years before becoming a firefighter with the WFD in 1957. He became an assistant fire alarm dispatcher in 1964 and then became fire alarm dispatcher in 1966.

Garcia was promoted to chief fire alarm dispatcher in 1976 and then promoted again in 1979 to captain. He became the Wichita Fire Department fire chief in 1989 and retired in 2007.

Condolences can be made to the family of Garcia and sent to Bethea Funeral Home at 615 W Maple Street, Wichita, 67213.

