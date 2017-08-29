Former Marion police officer’s commission revoked over decades-old domestic violence case

MARION, Kansas (KSNW) — A former Marion police officer, who has served as a law enforcement officer with multiple Kansas departments, will no longer be allowed to serve as an officer in the state because of a domestic violence conviction from more than two decades ago.

Michael Stone had served as a full-time K-9 sergeant at the Marion Police Department from 2012 until August 5 of this year, when he resigned his position. He also served as the police chief of the Florence Police Department and had previously been a sheriff’s deputy with Butler County.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, or CPOST, released documents to KSN Tuesday, that detail why Stone’s commission was revoked. CPOST is the agency that oversees officer training in Kansas, and it has the power to investigate and suspend or revoke officers’ certification and began investigating Stone this year after a complaint was made to the commission.

The investigation revealed that in December of 1995 Stone pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge out of California, corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. He was found guilty of the crime, a misdemeanor, and granted probation. He also completed a domestic violence batterer’s program.

Stone withdrew his original plea of no contest in March of 1997. He was granted dismissal, which the CPOST document says is “tantamount to an expungement.”

Under Kansas law, officers cannot have been convicted of the crime of domestic violence, including misdemeanor domestic violence, regardless if the case had been expunged.

Kansas Statute 74-5605. Qualifications of applicant for [law enforcement] training course; requirements: “Not have been convicted of a crime that would constitute a felony under the laws of this state, a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence or a misdemeanor offense that the commission determines reflects on the honesty, trustworthiness, integrity or competence of the applicant as defined by rules and regulations of the commission.”

In July of 2012, CPOST documents say Stone signed a “Commission Verification of Eligibility for Certification and Oath of Honor” stating: “I do hereby affirm under penalty of perjury that I meet the minimum requirements for certification as provided in KSA 74-5605(b)(1) through (8) and listed in box 1 of this form.” Those requirements of K.S.A. 74-5605 include “not have been convicted of… a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.”

Stone’s certificate to serve as an officer was revoked as of August 9. He had 15 days to request a hearing from CPOST and according to representatives at CPOST he did not make the request.

The Marion police chief is aware of the revocation but would not go on camera to discuss the investigation Tuesday. KSN has also reached out to Stone for comment, but he has not commented to us.

