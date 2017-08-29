Cracker Barrel couple completes quest

KGW-TV Published: Updated:

TUALATIN, Ore. (KGW) – Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel’s most loyal customers hit a major milestone on Monday morning.

Ray and Wilma Yoder can now say they’ve dined at all 645 Cracker Barrel restaurants in the country. They got to Cracker Barrel No. 645 in Tualatin to make it a reality, after 40 years of trying.

“Well everybody does something, usually anyway, and we thought we’d do this and it would be fun,” said Ray Yoder, who turned 81 years old on Monday.

Cracker Barrel flew the couple out to Oregon from their home in Indiana for the event.

The Yoders, married 61 years, drove new motorhomes to dealerships across the country, which gave them the opportunity to visit a lot of Cracker Barrel restaurants.

“It’s just always friendly. Never had a bad experience with the help or even the food for that matter. Just a good place to eat and we like it,” said Wilma Yoder.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s