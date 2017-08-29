Ark City woman airlifted to Wichita following accidental shooting

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating an apparent accidental shooting Monday that left an Arkansas City woman wounded in her upper left leg.

Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of West Cedar Avenue for a report of an accidental gunshot wound. They found the woman on the floor.

The 25-year-old woman was transported to South Central Kansas Medical Center for treatment and later was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for further treatment.

After further investigation, officers learned that another person inside was attempting to a clear a .22-caliber rifle when it accidentally discharged, striking the woman.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation by police.

