Westar crews to assist with power restoration after Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy crews are responding to a call for help as Harvey continues its path through Texas.

Forty Westar Energy employees, including line crews and support personnel, left for the Houston area this afternoon.

Centerpoint Energy reached out to Westar and other area utilities to help repair damage and restore electricity to nearly 60,000 customers.

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables neighboring utilities to offer each other assistance when in need. In the event of catastrophic damage, utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.

Texas bound to help our friends in the Houston area. Join us in sending prayers and good thoughts. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/QCNpQEyozk — Westar Energy (@WestarEnergy) August 28, 2017

