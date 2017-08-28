Westar crews to assist with power restoration after Harvey

By Published: Updated:
Westar crews are heading to Texas to help restore power after Hurricane Harvey. (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy crews are responding to a call for help as Harvey continues its path through Texas.

Forty Westar Energy employees, including line crews and support personnel, left for the Houston area this afternoon.

Centerpoint Energy reached out to Westar and other area utilities to help repair damage and restore electricity to nearly 60,000 customers.

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables neighboring utilities to offer each other assistance when in need. In the event of catastrophic damage, utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s