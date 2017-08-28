Wanted: Erin Francis Hurley

Erin F Hurley is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a PROBATION VIOLATION FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. This person was last known to be living in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Erin Francis Hurley

Born: 1969

Ht/Wt: 5′ 3″ – 110 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Blue eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website