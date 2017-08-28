Valley Center football looking to build off successful 2016

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center football team had a breakthrough 2016, posting their first winning record since 2001 en route to an appearance in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Now the Hornets are hoping that 2016 success continues into this season, and helps lay a winning foundation for future Hornets classes.

Valley Center loses some key starters from last year’s nine-win team, but several key players are also returning. The Hornets start their season at home Friday against Salina South.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s