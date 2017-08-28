Valley Center football looking to build off successful 2016

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center football team had a breakthrough 2016, posting their first winning record since 2001 en route to an appearance in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Now the Hornets are hoping that 2016 success continues into this season, and helps lay a winning foundation for future Hornets classes.

Valley Center loses some key starters from last year’s nine-win team, but several key players are also returning. The Hornets start their season at home Friday against Salina South.