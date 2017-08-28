Tight race for Friday Football Fever Game of the Week

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s only fitting that as the first week of Friday Football Fever rapidly approaches, the Game of the Week voting is slated to go down to the wire.

Garden Plain vs. Hesston and Derby vs. Eisenhower have been trading places atop the polls since voting opened last Friday night, and they are still separated by less than one percent. And Wichita South and Wichita North fans, there is still time to vote for Titans vs. Redskins as well!

Voting closes at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, and we’ll announce the winning matchup on Wednesday’s KSN News at six. To vote, head to KSN’s homepage.

