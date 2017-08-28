Texas family takes refuge from hurricane in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hurricane Harvey has no favorites.

Its devastation does not discriminate.

“We left and now, just seeing it, I am so glad we decided to go,” says Tiffany Umbehr who lives in Rosenberg, Texas.

While thousands are still in need of rescue, trapped by the flooded waters,

Others ditched the city before Harvey made landfall.

“When you watch everything on T.V. going on, you just pray that you don’t see anybody you know,” says Umbehr.

Umbehr and her family did.

“I had a group of friends on a text message chain yesterday and they had a friend that was stuck in her attic. So we were trying to get help and so we were sending numbers, like ‘please call this number’ and then we got an update later in the afternoon like, ‘thank you, she has been saved.’”

She lives in Rosenberg, parts of which are under mandatory evacuation.

She and her husband left Thursday not risking the safety of their two kids.

“They are not old enough to really understand what is going on but we have just told them it is not safe in Texas right now,” she says.

Umbehr is taking refuge in Wichita.

Once again, in the tender care of her mother.

“When I got the phone call I thought they wouldn’t be coming if it wasn’t going to be bad so It just heartbreaking,” says Umbehr.

Safe from the storm but still vulnerable to its wrath.

They’re in the process of moving out of their home near the Brazos River and were supposed to move into a new home this week.

Those plans may be washed away.

“We have updates on our current home. It is fine, and dry as of now, but we have no updates on the new home. The new home is only 20 miles north of Galveston. So that is the one we are pretty concerned about,” says Umbehr.

She says friends have been sending her pictures from Rosenberg while she is doing all she can to help from Wichita.

“At this point we are coordinating with our neighbors and we are actually going to take some families in to our house since we are not there,” she says.

People who are strangers to them.

“If giving them shelter is going to help save then absolutely why wouldn’t we do that?”

It’s a desperate situation but Umbehr says the spirit of the Lone Star State will not be overcome.

“I feel confident that Texas is the type of state where we will show everyone that you can come together and be stronger for it.”i

She says they don’t know when they will be able to safely return home.