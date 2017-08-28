Salina Dillard’s store to close

By Published:
Dillard's (KSN File Photo)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A major retail stores in Salina is closing. According to KSAL, the Dillard’s store in the Salina Central Mall is closing. The Dillard’s corporate office confirmed it Monday.

According to the company, clearance sales at the store have already started. The store will be closed by the end of the year. Employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to another Dillard’s location.

Dillard’s is the second large store in the mall in Salina to close. Back in March, the Sears store in the facility closed.

