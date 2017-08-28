Nursing home residents rescued after photo goes viral

DICKINSON, Texas (NBC) – One of the most compelling images from the flooding in Texas came from a nursing home in Dickinson.

The photo shows at least seven residents of La Vita Bella nursing home.

In the forefront, you see a woman in a scooter and another in a recliner.

They are both waist-deep in water. The woman who owns the nursing home took the photo.

Her son-in-law tells NBC News that 15 were rescued from the nursing home and taken to higher ground via helicopter and the coast guard.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.