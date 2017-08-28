Nursing home residents rescued after photo goes viral

NBC News

DICKINSON, Texas (NBC) – One of the most compelling images from the flooding in Texas came from a nursing home in Dickinson.

The photo shows at least seven residents of La Vita Bella nursing home.

In the forefront, you see a woman in a scooter and another in a recliner.

They are both waist-deep in water. The woman who owns the nursing home took the photo.

Her son-in-law tells NBC News that 15 were rescued from the nursing home and taken to higher ground via helicopter and the coast guard.

