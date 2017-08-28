Man killed in south Wichita stabbing

By Published:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 35-year-old man was killed after being stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. just south of Hydraulic and Wassall on Jump Street.

“There was a verbal argument that turned into a physical disturbance between our victim and our suspect. During the course of the disturbance, our suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim,” said Lt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Police arrested a suspect on second-degree murder charges. He has been identified as 26-year-old Jonathan C. Miller.

“We are still working an active investigation,” added Stephens.

The name of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of family members.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s