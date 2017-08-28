Man killed in south Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 35-year-old man was killed after being stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. just south of Hydraulic and Wassall on Jump Street.

“There was a verbal argument that turned into a physical disturbance between our victim and our suspect. During the course of the disturbance, our suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim,” said Lt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Police arrested a suspect on second-degree murder charges. He has been identified as 26-year-old Jonathan C. Miller.

“We are still working an active investigation,” added Stephens.

The name of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of family members.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.