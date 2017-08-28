Local Westar crews called to action for Harvey

Related Coverage Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to Harvey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Help from Kansas is on the way to the hardest hit areas in Texas.

Monday morning KSN joined Red Cross volunteers heading south, and now, Westar crews are following that mission to help restore power. Crews met up at Belle Plain rest stop to make preparations for the long road ahead. This is a non-stop trip for the 40 linemen currently in route to help the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Westar is part of the Midwest Mutual Assistance program,” explained Westar Communication specialist, Ebony Clemons. “Any time a neighboring utility needs assistance in restoration, we go out and help them.”

CenterPoint Energy in Houston made the call for help asking all Westar Topeka based crews to assist in helping to turn the lights back on.

“Our guys are going out there to restore power,” said Clemons. “Any help they need with poles, pulling lines out, or whatever they need is the mission.”

Nearly 60,000 customers they serve in the affected areas are currently without power or in need of service. This is a call for help that has been answered in other parts of the U.S. many times before.

“The biggest one I’ve been out to was Katrina,” said Westar linemen, Kevin Clark. “We travel all over the place.”

This 600 mile trip will put Westar crews in Texas by tonight, and they have been briefed on what to expect.

After 15 days, Westar will rotate crew members to continue helping with restoration in the affected Texas communities.

Texas bound to help our friends in the Houston area. Join us in sending prayers and good thoughts. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/QCNpQEyozk — Westar Energy (@WestarEnergy) August 28, 2017

