KBI arrests suspect in California for murder of Tescott man

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of authorities in California, made an arrest connected to the shooting death of Matthew Schoshke, which occurred earlier this month in Ottawa County.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Schoshke’s body was discovered by a family member in his Tescott home. Schoshke’s Ford F150 pickup truck was also stolen from the scene.

Last week, information was received that led authorities to believe the victim’s truck may have been located in the city of Los Angeles. KBI agents and Ottawa County Sheriff Keith Coleman traveled to California. They collected evidence from the abandoned truck and were also able to identify a suspect. On Friday, a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Robert Colson of Bucksport, Maine.

KBI agents, the sheriff, and Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives were working to locate Colson, but prior to identifying his location, he was involved in an incident at approximately 11:30 p.m., Saturday in Martinez, Calif. During the incident, he allegedly stabbed a person while aboard an Amtrak train. Colson was attempting to escape from the train when he was injured. He was then transported to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

The Ottawa County Attorney will pursue extradition efforts following Colson’s release from the hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.