Help is heading to Texas flood victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In response to the vast amounts of flooding in Texas, more local Red Cross crews are headed down to help.

Two responders headed out from Wichita Monday. They will join others already in Texas.

The pair are driving down in emergency response vehicles which are filled with supplies and will allow volunteers to serve meals, distribute supplies, and provide a space to coordinate additional support.

The responders say they want to get there and start helping as soon as possible.

“Pick up a few snacks so we can not stop, just continue going because we’re in a hurry to get there,” said Chuck Coe, volunteer.

The Red Cross estimates that by Tuesday, they will have 1500 responders on the ground to assist and offer aid to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.