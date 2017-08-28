Colorado man sought by Rice County officials

GENESEO, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Rice County are looking for a Colorado man they say was involved in a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans said in a news release a deputy was involved in a short vehicle pursuit shortly after 5 p.m. when a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 48-year-old Michael Edward Abbott failed to stop as directed. Evans said the pursuit lasted only about one minute when the vehicle became disabled and the driver fled on foot. Abbott was last seen on foot running from Silver and 9th Streets in Geneseo.

Abbott is wanted by authorities in Colorado.

Evans said the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Geneseo Fire Department all assisted in the pursuit.

Officials said anyone who spots Abbott should not approach him, and instead should call 911.