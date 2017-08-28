Colorado man sought by Rice County officials

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Michael Edward Abbott (Photo courtesy Rice County Sheriff's Office)

GENESEO, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Rice County are looking for a Colorado man they say was involved in a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans said in a news release a deputy was involved in a short vehicle pursuit shortly after 5 p.m. when a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 48-year-old Michael Edward Abbott failed to stop as directed.  Evans said the pursuit lasted only about one minute when the vehicle became disabled and the driver fled on foot. Abbott was last seen on foot running from Silver and 9th Streets in Geneseo.

Abbott is wanted by authorities in Colorado.

Evans said the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Geneseo Fire Department all assisted in the pursuit.

Officials said anyone who spots Abbott should not approach him, and instead should call 911.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s