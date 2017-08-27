Zimmer makes dazzling catch as Indians blank Royals 4-0

CLEVELAND (AP) – Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and rookie Bradley Zimmer made a sensational catch in center field before ending Jason Hammel’s bid for a perfect game, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Roberto Perez hit a two-run homer off Hammel (6-10), and Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana also connected as the defending AL champions moved a season-high 16 games over .500 at 72-56.

The Royals fell eight games back in the AL Central and were shut out for the second straight night. They have not scored in 25 innings.

Clevinger (7-5) struck out a career-high nine and matched Hammel pitch for pitch before giving way to Cleveland’s bullpen.

But if not for Zimmer’s catch , Clevinger may not have gotten past the fifth.

