Young girl takes big steps to help stranger

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A good deed can go a long way, especially for Mya Jefferson, a 7th grader, that went over and beyond to help a stranger last week.

“This is one of the many things that makes us proud of Mya,” said mom, Deanna Jefferson. “We’re very proud of her.”

Mya is 12 and like all the other kids after school last week, she got off her school bus with the intention of going home. Mya’s usual routine was mixed up that day when she says she saw a young girl alone, crying.

“At first I thought she lived around there but she just looked so confused and lost,” explained Mya. “There were no adults or buses around which seemed a little off so I walked up to her and asked if she needed help.”

Mya tells KSN the little girl said her school bus dropped her off at the wrong location and she didn’t know how to get home. Mya asked the little girl what school she went to or what her mom’s telephone number was and the little girl didn’t know.

“I thought if I could figure out what school she went to maybe I could call and they could find her mom,” said Mya. “So, I asked to look in her book bag to find her school agenda. She was only in the second grade.”

Mya was able to contact the girls school, who asked if she could wait with her until her mom arrived. KSN later found out that the girls address wasn’t updated in the system so, the bus driver dropped her at the wrong location.

“I was glad I could help,” said Mya. “Her school gave me a thank you card and a $20 gift card from Quik Trip.”

Everyone is relieved that the girl made it home safe and that Mya was there to help.