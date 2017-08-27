KSN to host telethon Monday for Red Cross donations

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At KSN we know that Kansans have a very generous spirit.

With that in mind, here at KSN we will be hosting a telethon Monday. We will have a studio call-in show Monday at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. where you can donate to the Red Cross.

If you would like to donate now, the Red Cross is accepting donations. Simply text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

