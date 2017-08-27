Human remains found in east Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Friday night.

Officials say it was around 5:30 p.m. when a park ranger from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found skeletal remains while patrolling Melvern Lake. The discovery was made near the Turkey Point Waterfront Day Use area.

The park ranger reached out to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, who asked the KBI for assistance.

Authorities tell us forensic examination needs to be done in order to determine the person’s sex, race, age, and cause of death. Experts from the Washburn University Anthropology Department will help with that examination.