Gomes hits slam as Indians finish shutout sweep of Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland’s nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven’t given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series.

It’s the first time Cleveland has posted three straight shutouts since 1956.

Kansas City hasn’t scored a run in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.

