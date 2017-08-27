2 Copeland women turn 100, town celebrates with parade

COPELAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Every birthday is a milestone to be celebrated, but two women in western Kansas are celebrating for the one hundredth time.

Sylvia and Lillian are friends and they are both turning 100 this weekend.

In response to milestone birthdays, the town of Copeland came together to throw the pair a parade. Both ladies donned crowns and rode on a float in the party parade.

Happy Birthday Sylvia and Lillian!

