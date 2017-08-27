2 Copeland women turn 100, town celebrates with parade

By Published: Updated:
Lillian and Sylvia both turned 100 this weekend. (Photo courtesy Darrell Dougherty)
A boy waves at the birthday parade the town of Copeland threw for Lillian and Sylvia Saturday. Lillian and Sylvia both turned 100 this weekend. (Photo courtesy Darrell Dougherty)

COPELAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Every birthday is a milestone to be celebrated, but two women in western Kansas are celebrating for the one hundredth time.

Sylvia and Lillian are friends and they are both turning 100 this weekend.

In response to milestone birthdays, the town of Copeland came together to throw the pair a parade. Both ladies donned crowns and rode on a float in the party parade.

Happy Birthday Sylvia and Lillian!

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s