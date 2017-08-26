Primary buzz already growing amid Trump political struggles

NEW YORK (AP) – Just seven months into Donald Trump’s presidency, Republicans and independents have begun to contemplate an organized bid to take down the sitting president in 2020.

It is a herculean task, some say a fantasy: No president in the modern era has been defeated by a member of his own party, and significant barriers stand in the way.

Yet Trump’s muddled response to a deadly white supremacist rally has emboldened his critics to talk about the once unthinkable.

GOP officials from New Hampshire to Arizona are wondering aloud about the possibility of a 2020 challenge from a fellow Republican or right-leaning independent.

No one has stepped up yet, however. Texas billionaire Mark Cuban says, “The door is wide open. It’s just a question of who can pull it off.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.