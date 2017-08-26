Primary buzz already growing amid Trump political struggles

By Published:
Donald Trump
In this photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump came into office as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling. Things have not improved. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK (AP) – Just seven months into Donald Trump’s presidency, Republicans and independents have begun to contemplate an organized bid to take down the sitting president in 2020.

It is a herculean task, some say a fantasy: No president in the modern era has been defeated by a member of his own party, and significant barriers stand in the way.

Yet Trump’s muddled response to a deadly white supremacist rally has emboldened his critics to talk about the once unthinkable.

GOP officials from New Hampshire to Arizona are wondering aloud about the possibility of a 2020 challenge from a fellow Republican or right-leaning independent.

No one has stepped up yet, however. Texas billionaire Mark Cuban says, “The door is wide open. It’s just a question of who can pull it off.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s