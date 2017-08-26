One man dies after UTV rollover crash in NE Kansas

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a rollover crash in northeast Kansas early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. near Ash Point Road and 170th Road in Doniphan County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Steven Sims, 50, of Trenton was driving a Polaris UTV northbound on Ash Point Road when the vehicle rolled onto its right side and ejected both Sims and another passenger.

The passenger was injured in the crash and taken to Hiawatha Hospital.

