Man shot, killed inside Kansas City business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A man was shot and killed inside a business in the 4000 block of North Oak early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a shooting at 1:48 a.m. On arrival, officers located a black male in his 40’s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The store is located in a strip mall on the east side of North Oak.

No other information has been released.

This is the 100th homicide of the year in Kansas City.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 816 474-TIPS.

