Local response to Hurricane Harvey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the past week, we have been trailing national news in response to Hurricane Harvey, in Texas. This weekend we have teamed up with the local Red Cross chapter to find out what our responders are doing.

“By Tuesday they are saying we may have 1,500 national Red Cross volunteers in Texas,” explained Red Cross executive director, Jennifer Sanders. “Today’s training was already scheduled but we have half a dozen local responders out in Texas now.”

Sanders tells KSN that she almost canceled Saturday’s Red Cross training but some in attendance drove from out of state, to get up-to-date information on new disaster response procedures. One new procedure implemented allows responders to triage victims more efficiently.

“Right now when we go out on disasters, there’s a lot of paper work involved and it takes time to get it back to the shelter and get inputted into the system,” said Sanders. “Now, we have a new app that provides real time entry for responders, which also cuts down travel time. For example, if they’re standing in front of a home that’s been damaged by a flood, fire or tornado it allows them to record what they’re seeing, and how that family was impacted.”

Those in attendance for the all-day training were able to test out the app as well as learn about new disaster relief methods implemented by Red Cross. The heavy agenda also included directions for those who are set to be deployed to Hurricane Harvey.

“Some of the folks are going to be deployed, said Sanders. “Right now they’re just waiting on the call. We know that Harvey is going to be very impactful so, it’s going to be a long term recovery.”

Right now there are 12 first responders from our regional Red Cross and six from our local branch n Texas. On Monday, two more from our local branch will be driving emergency response vehicles to Texas to offer aid to communities effected by Hurricane Harvey.