Federal officials investigating Lansing inmate’s death

By Published:
Lansing Correctional Facility (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

LANSING, Kan. (AP) – Federal officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

A Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman says that 56-year-old James Beeson died March 26 under circumstances that were “out of the ordinary.” No further details, including how Beeson died, were provided.

Beeson had eight convictions since December of 1998 for a variety of child sex crimes in Osage County.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson told The Kansas City Star the U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating Beeson’s death.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Leavenworth County coroner.

The federal investigation into Beeson’s death comes amid reports of several violent disturbances and staffing shortages at Lansing and other Kansas prisons.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s