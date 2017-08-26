Family, friends celebrate the life of Nathan Ordway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Corporal Nathaniel Ordway was one of three Marines killed in a tragic training accident off of the Australian coast August 5. Family, friends, and many others gathered to celebrate his life at Hartman Arena Saturday.

Ordway’s family invited the public to share in the celebration of life. Throughout the evening memories from friends and loved ones were shared. Nathan’s favorite music was also played during the ceremony.

KSN’s Carly Willis attended the celebration and will have more information in the KSN newscast at 10:00 p.m.

