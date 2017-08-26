Family, friends celebrate the life of Nathan Ordway

By Published:
Nathan Ordway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Corporal Nathaniel Ordway was one of three Marines killed in a tragic training accident off of the Australian coast August 5. Family, friends, and many others gathered to celebrate his life at Hartman Arena Saturday.

Ordway’s family invited the public to share in the celebration of life. Throughout the evening memories from friends and loved ones were shared. Nathan’s favorite music was also played during the ceremony.

KSN’s Carly Willis attended the celebration and will have more information in the KSN newscast at 10:00 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s