Brownback signs disaster declaration for Kansas

Sam Brownback
(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

(KSNW) – Governor Sam Brownback signed a State of Disaster Emergency declaration Friday for severe thunderstorms, straight line winds, hail, torrential rainfall, and flooding that hit Kansas.

The declaration covers the period beginning Aug. 3 and continuing.

Based upon damage reports and local disaster declarations received by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, initial counties included on the declaration are Barber, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Miami, Seward, and Trego. Additional counties may be added to the governor’s declaration once damage assessments have been completed.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is in the process of gathering damage assessment information from county emergency managers to better determine if the governor can request federal disaster assistance.

