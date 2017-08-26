Police: 1 person in custody after disturbance involving shots fired

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in custody and police are searching for another suspect involved in a disturbance that happened in southwest Wichita Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Joe Kennedy with the Wichita Police Department, an altercation that started in a residence in the 1700 block of S Sedgwick Street ended with shots being fired.

Kennedy said a possible victim was en route to a hospital but has not yet arrived. It is unclear if any injuries from the disturbance were sustained.

Several neighbors called police to report the disturbance. Investigators will continue to question witnesses as the search continues for one suspect.

