WSU student-run Cut H8 initiative promotes inclusivity

Cut H8 (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at Wichita State University have started an initiative to become more inclusive.

The initiative is called Cut H8 and it aims to create a diverse and welcoming environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors. Creators of the initiative said they hope this effort will allow people to report incidents of bias they witness or experience.

“We really wanted our campus to come together and be united as one after everything that’s been going on within the U.S.,” said Cut H8 organizer Josh Villa. “We really wanted our campus to showcase our inclusivity and that we are a diverse campus and that we can come together for the school year.

The Cut H8 initiative is student-run. If you are interested in becoming a part of the effort, click here.

