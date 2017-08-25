WPD looking for 2 suspects who stole guns from vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a theft earlier this month.
According to authorities, two suspects entered a vehicle in the 1300 block of E Jump Street on August 12 and took several items from the car. The following items were stolen:
- 2 handguns: .357 Ruger and 40 caliber Sig Sauer
- camera gear
- hunting gear
- checks
- keys
- 2 ball caps
- jewelers tool kit
- bible that belonged to victim’s grandfather
The suspects were on bicycles. Authorities are asking if you have any information about the case to call the larceny section at 316-268-4234 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
