WPD looking for 2 suspects who stole guns from vehicle

(Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a theft earlier this month.

According to authorities, two suspects entered a vehicle in the 1300 block of E Jump Street on August 12 and took several items from the car. The following items were stolen:

  • 2 handguns: .357 Ruger and 40 caliber Sig Sauer
  • camera gear
  • hunting gear
  • checks
  • keys
  • 2 ball caps
  • jewelers tool kit
  • bible that belonged to victim’s grandfather

The suspects were on bicycles. Authorities are asking if you have any information about the case to call the larceny section at 316-268-4234 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

