WPD looking for 2 suspects who stole guns from vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a theft earlier this month.

According to authorities, two suspects entered a vehicle in the 1300 block of E Jump Street on August 12 and took several items from the car. The following items were stolen:

2 handguns: .357 Ruger and 40 caliber Sig Sauer

camera gear

hunting gear

checks

keys

2 ball caps

jewelers tool kit

bible that belonged to victim’s grandfather

The suspects were on bicycles. Authorities are asking if you have any information about the case to call the larceny section at 316-268-4234 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.