Village Tours sends 10 buses to Texas to assist in evacuations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company has sent some of its people and equipment to Texas in order to help with evacuations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) contacted Village Tours and asked for as many buses the company was able to provide. Ten buses were sent to Texas and 15 buses are on standby to be sent to New Orleans.

FEMA keeps a list of bus companies that can help when emergencies like Hurricane Harvey come along.

“So when an event happens they just contact us and say how many buses can you provide and how fast can you get down here,” said Jeff Arensdorf, president of Village Tours. “And it’s our understanding that there’s over 250 charter buses down there right now that are working evacuations.”

Arensdorf said the company is proud to help in times of need. Village Tours has been helping with FEMA evacuation efforts since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.