Sorority at Kansas closes down after nearly 95 years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A University of Kansas sorority is closing after more than 90 years on the Lawrence campus.

The international headquarters of Alpha Gamma Delta says its local Epsilon Beta chapter is closing for good. It was established in Kansas in 1922.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a news release attributed the closing to “challenges” in membership recruitment but it did not elaborate.

More than 2,300 women have been initiated into the sorority chapter.

