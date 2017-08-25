Scammer spoofing Sedgwick Co. District Attorney’s Office phone number

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A scam artist has been using the phone number of the District Attorney’s Office in an attempt to convince consumers they owe money to cover a debt.

A local bankruptcy attorney contacted the Consumer Protection Division of the DA’s Office after one of his clients received a phone call claiming the client owed money and needed to pay immediately.

After further inquiry, it was discovered the scam artist was spoofing the number to the District Attorney’s Office, 316-660-3600. Spoofing is when a caller falsifies the information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise the caller’s identity.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said no one in the District Attorney’s Office makes phone calls of this nature.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.