Mulvane Football 2017

If you’ve got a good quarterback, you’ve always got a chance. Mulvane has a stud at quarterback, in senior Jayden Price. He’s committed to North Dakota State to play safety, but he’ll play both ways for the wildcats. Only issue is that Mulvane has to replace ten starters on offense. He’s the only guy returning from last year’s team that made sectionals.

The defense is also inexperienced, with just a few starters returning on the back end, and a brand new defensive line. To learn more on the wildcats, watch the video above.