Friday Football Fever Week One Game Of The Week Nominees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is almost time for week one of Friday Football Fever! And there are three great games to choose from for the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

Choice number one is Derby vs. Eisenhower. The Panthers are obviously coming off back-to-back state championships, but it’s always tough to beat the Tigers in Goddard.

Choice number two is South vs. North. The two City League schools are battling for city bragging rights in a game that will be played at Wichita Heights High School.

The final option is Garden Plain vs. Hesston. Both of these teams put together very solid seasons in 2016, and a win in this game will get them on the right path to doing the same in 2017.

KSN will go live from the winning game’s location in the Friday 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. To vote, just head to KSN’s homepage