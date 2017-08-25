Couple gives $3 million for Kansas State library renovation

The Associated Press Published:
Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A couple from Florida has donated $3 million for renovation of the university’s Hale Library.

The university said the gift from Dave and Ellie Everitt, of Marco Island, Florida, is first major donation toward the $6.5 million first-floor renovation and modernization project.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the renovation will create a more accessible entrance. It also will add group study spaces, instruction rooms, more spaces for student services, exhibit space for special collections, a café and an event space.

Ellie Everitt graduated from Kansas State in 1973 with a degree in clothing and textiles. Dave Everitt earned his degree in industrial engineering from the College of Engineering in 1975.

The Everitts previously gave $2 million to the School of Leadership Studies and $1 million to the Kansas State Welcome Center.

