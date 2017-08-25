Andover PD requests help in naming new K-9 dog

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department added a new member to the squad.

A 17-month-old Belgian Malinois is joining the Andover department’s K-9 unit. The pup was born in the Netherlands and purchased in Indiana.

Andover police officer Joel McLaughlin will begin a 10-week training period with the new addition starting on September 18. McLaughlin will train with the dog and the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the duo heads to training the puppy needs a name. Andover police is asking for the public’s help in selecting the name.

Have a great name in mind? Hop over to the Andover Police Department Facebook Page and leave your suggestion in the comments of their original post.

