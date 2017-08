WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover football team got off to a hot start in 2016, but faded down the stretch. New coach Cade Armstrong joins the Trojans this year after being the defensive coordinator at Derby. And his arrival has given this team a jolt of energy as they prepare for 2017.

Andover starts the season September 1st on the road at Salina Central.