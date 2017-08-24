Wichita man arrested for alleged human trafficking

Christopher Reed (Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 31-year-old man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for alleged human trafficking charges.

Police received information that a female under 18-years-old was being sexually exploited on an online site. Through an investigation, EMCU detectives recovered a 17-year-old, and a 31-year-old man was arrested.

According to records, Christopher D. Reed was booked into the jail on charges of alleged human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation of a child, abduction and kidnapping, unlawful sale or distribution of narcotics, and possession of marijuana.

